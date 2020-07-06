(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. accounting regulator asked the industry’s four dominant companies to carve off their auditing units from their business consulting operations by June 2024.

The objective of operational separation by the so-called Big Four companies is to ensure that audit practices are focused above all on delivery of high-quality audits in the public interest, and do not rely on persistent cross subsidy from the rest of the firm, Financial Reporting Council said Monday in a statement.

The Big Four -- Ernst & Young, KPMG, Deloitte and PriceWaterhouseCoopers, have each developed lucrative advisory arms to compete with McKinsey & Co. and other firms to provide the opportunity for revenue growth and brand building that accounting doesn’t.

However, regulators say that creates an inherent conflict of interest and encourages the auditors to be restrained in their audits to protect consulting opportunities.

