Microsoft Corp. and other big tech firms have been asked by a panel of U.K. lawmakers to spell out their policies to combat online fraud.

Twitter Inc., Snap Inc. and TikTok have received requests for information on their plans to protect consumers from scams and on the revenue they make from firms advertising investment opportunities, according to a statement Friday from Parliament’s Treasury Committee.

The requests are part of the panel’s economic crime inquiry. It has already taken evidence from companies including Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.

On Thursday lawmakers scrutinized a draft of the Online Safety Bill, which may make companies such as Facebook Inc. criminally liable for the harmful effects of their platform.

