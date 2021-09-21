(Bloomberg) --

U.K. counter-terrorism police authorized charges against a third suspect in relation to the nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter on British soil in 2018.

There is sufficient evidence to charge Sergey Fedotov, who police said is really Russian military intelligence member Denis Sergeev, on conspiracy and attempted murder, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement Tuesday.

“This marks another significant development in our investigation,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, who has been leading the investigation into attacks in southwest England, said in the statement.

The attack on Skripal, which inadvertently killed a British woman, involved the first use of chemical weapons in Europe since World War II. It triggered a diplomatic showdown when the U.K. pointed the finger directly at Russian President Vladimir Putin for ordering the attack.

