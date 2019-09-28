(Bloomberg) -- Half of the 150,000 people stranded abroad after U.K. travel operator Thomas Cook ceased operations have been returned to the country in what the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority called the “largest peacetime repatriation,” the aviation body said in a statement posted on its website.

In the first five days of the repatriation, more than 76,000 people were flown back to the U.K. on a total of 343 flights, the authority said. The operation will continue until Oct. 6.

