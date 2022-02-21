(Bloomberg) --

CDC Group, the U.K.’s development-finance arm, will provide a $100 million credit facility to First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. to help support women-owned businesses and small companies in Africa’s largest economy.

The funding will “address the challenge of limited access to capital faced by under-banked and underserved groups in the country,” the firm said in an emailed statement Monday. A minimum of $30 million will be allocated in the form of credit lines to women entrepreneurs, it said.

The facility will use First Bank’s 700 branches and 150,000 banking agents in Africa’s most-populous country to improve credit access. An estimated 59 million Nigerians, about a quarter of the population, are unbanked, according to CDC.

