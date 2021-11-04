(Bloomberg) -- U.K. lenders’ shares have risen in recent weeks as markets priced-in a hike from the Bank of England at Thursday’s rate decision, even as economist forecasts remain divided. An increase would boost interest margins and earnings from deposits held in fixed income, analysts say. Still, NatWest Group Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc trade below pre-pandemic levels amid heightened competition in the mortgage market, while Barclays Plc has roared ahead due to strength in the firm’s investment-banking arm.

