(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England eased its de facto ban on bank dividends after concluding the country’s biggest lenders are well-positioned to weather losses during the pandemic.

The move is a victory for HSBC Holdings Plc, Barclays Plc and other large British lenders that scrapped dividends in March, when regulators said banks needed to conserve capital to cover losses from Covid-19.

The BOE’s Prudential Regulation Authority said Thursday that banks “remain well capitalized and are expected to be able to continue to support the real economy through this period of disruption.”

Britain is moving faster than European regulators in allowing payouts to resume. Banks had halted billions of pounds of dividends slated for this year, sending their shares sliding and alienating some shareholders. Executives have made no secret of their desire to restart payments, saying banks would struggle to attract investors without offering a dividend yield.

”This is a sensible decision from the regulator,” said John Cronin, an analyst at Goodbody. “It was important in the context of sustaining and stimulating investor interest in the sector.”

Standard Chartered Plc welcomed the move and said it would consider resuming shareholder returns on Feb. 25, when it reports full-year earnings. Barclays and HSBC declined to comment on the changes. NatWest Group Plc said it noted the announcement and said a decision on dividends would be taken at the year’s end.

“An extension of the exceptional and precautionary action taken in March is not necessary,” the PRA said. “There is scope for banks to recommence some distributions should their boards choose to do so, within an appropriately prudent framework.” The regulator also said banks should exercise a “high degree of caution and prudence” on cash bonuses for senior staff.

The move contrasts with developments in the European Union, where watchdogs are leaning towards extending their own de facto dividend ban well into next year, though with some exceptions for the strongest lenders, according to people familiar with the matter.

Som EU regulators are concerned that if banks resume payouts, they may not be strong enough to resist another round of taxpayer bailouts if pandemic-related loan losses worsen. To avoid that outcome, British regulators’ move will come with conditions.

The PRA will subject boards to regulatory “guardrails” when setting their 2020 dividends, before returning to its normal approach during 2021. Payments should not:

exceed 20 basis points of risk-weighted assets at the end of 2020; or

exceed 25% of cumulative quarterly profits over 2019 and 2020 after deducting shareholder distributions;

create excess vulnerabilities to stress or impede a bank’s ability or willingness to support households and businesses.

Bank shares briefly spiked after the PRA’s announcement was made in late afternoon trading, but they quickly pared those gains.

“The measures are in fact very restrictive -- however, the message around the path to normalization in 2021 is helpful,” Goodbody’s Cronin said.

