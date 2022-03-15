(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. government announced a ban on exporting luxury goods to Russia and imposed new tariffs on Russian imports, its latest wave of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

Products including vodka, fertilizers, steel and aluminum will face a tariff increase of 35 percentage points, Britain’s Department for International Trade said in a joint statement with the Treasury on Tuesday.

“Our new tariffs will further isolate the Russian economy from global trade,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said. “These tariffs build on the U.K.’s existing work to starve Russia’s access to international finance, sanction Putin’s cronies and exert maximum economic pressure on his regime.”

The European Union is also set to impose a similar ban, and the U.K. is due to announce sanctions on further Russian individuals later on Tuesday.

