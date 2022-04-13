(Bloomberg) -- The billionaire owner of one of the U.K.’s fastest-growing discount retail chains bagged a multi-million pound dividend last year after the company reported sales soaring to above 3 billion pounds ($3.9 billion).

T.J. Morris Ltd, the parent of low-cost retailer Home Bargains, paid 25 million pounds to shareholders with the vast majority going to founder Thomas Morris, according to a regulatory filing. Morris holds most of the shares in the company, while his brother Joseph holds a small minority, other filings show.

An external spokeswoman for Home Bargains declined to comment.

Home Bargains has been on a winning streak in recent years, selling groceries and housewares under the slogan “Top Brands, Bottom Prices.” The Liverpool-based company, which was able to stay open through lockdowns as an essential retailer, has opened a slew of stores and is attracting cost-conscious consumers at a time when Britain is facing the worst inflation in three decades.

Sales jumped 20% to 3.3 billion pounds in the year to June 30 as additional shops were opened and existing stores boosted their performance, according to the filing. Operating profit soared 52% to 394 million pounds.

Thomas Morris founded Home Bargains more than 40 years ago as a standalone store in Liverpool when he was just 21 years old. Since then it has grown to include over 500 shops and employ more than 22,000 staff, all while remaining privately owned. Morris plans to grow the business further to 1,000 stores and more than 40,000 staff.

The entrepreneur is ranked 361 on the Bloomberg Billionaires index with a net worth of $6.9 billion.

