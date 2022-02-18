(Bloomberg) -- Traders seeking refuge from whiplash that has plagued U.K. bond markets this year have pushed the cost of hedging price swings to the highest in over a decade.

The implied volatility for short-dated rates -- among the most sensitive to changes in borrowing costs -- soared to the highest level recorded in data stretching back to 2010 this week. It comes as investors jostle to adjust positions before the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Federal Reserve set policy next month.

The bets are reverberating across the market for gilts. After pricing in an unprecedented 50-basis-point hike in either March or May, a lackluster inflation print gave investors pause this week. That drove one of the biggest weekly swings in two-year bonds since the early days of the pandemic as wagers were unwound.

“An increase in uncertainty in both interest rate policy and inflation has reduced the appetite for capital to fade the move,” said James Bucknall, head of sterling rates trading at NatWest Markets. He’s also seeing increased demand from long-term investors seeking to insure against volatility spanning as far out as 30 years.

The turbulence shows how difficult it is for investors to gauge how officials will react, and why traders are seeking insurance. While the fastest pace of consumer price increases in decades makes the case for urgent action, there’s the risk that inflationary pressures will begin to fade if energy costs normalize.

The yield on two-year notes tumbled from a high of 1.55% on Wednesday, the highest since 2011, to a low of 1.30% on Friday, weighed down by a haven bid for government bonds as fears over the standoff in Ukraine mounted.

Further raising the stakes is that policy decisions from other central banks can influence how traders navigate the market. Last week, a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation print prompted a selloff in Treasuries that swept up gilts with it. Traders are betting officials in the U.S. will kick off a hiking cycle with at least a 25-basis-point rate increase on March 16. The BOE meets the next day.

It’s a similar story in Europe. Gauges of implied volatility in euro-area short-term rates are at their highest since 2011, ratcheting up after the European Central Bank signaled concerns about upside risks to inflation at its rate decision this month. And in the U.S., market participants are complaining of poor liquidity in the wake of large moves in Treasuries.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty to both sides of the medium term inflation equation,” Bucknall said.

