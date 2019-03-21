(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. bond market has wound the clock back by more than two years.

Thirty-year gilt yields have dropped to lows last seen in 2016 amid heightened Brexit uncertainty and as fears of a global slowdown force central banks to put any tightening on ice. The Federal Reserve has added fuel to the latest rally, with Chair Jerome Powell saying Wednesday that U.S. rates could be on hold for “some time.”

U.K. government bonds are the best performers among major debt markets this year, and their rally may not yet be done as the risk of a no-deal Brexit flares up again. Should Britain leave the European Union without an exit agreement, that would spur a further rally in haven assets.

“The risk is high that the third meaningful vote fails, meaning a short extension is off the table, which forces the government into a general election,” said Peter Chatwell, head of European rates strategy at Mizuho International Plc. “Such complexity could see 10-year gilt yields well through 1 percent next week.”

The EU has said it will only approve the three-month Brexit extension that Prime Minister Theresa May has asked for if she can pass her deal in Parliament at a third attempt.

The yield on 30-year gilts dropped five basis points Thursday to 1.58 percent, the lowest level since October 2016. The premium over those on five-year bonds has narrowed to the least since August. Ten-year yields also fell five basis points, to 1.11 percent. In 2016, gilts had rallied following the vote to leave the EU, while the Bank of England also cut interest rates.

The BOE is expected to keep rates unchanged later Thursday.

To contact the reporter on this story: John Ainger in London at jainger@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ven Ram at vram1@bloomberg.net, Anil Varma, Neil Chatterjee

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.