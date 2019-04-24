(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government is borrowing less than at any time since the turn of the millennium, a milestone that will fuel pressure on Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond to end austerity.

The budget deficit in the fiscal year through March fell to 24.7 billion pounds ($32 billion), or 1.2 percent of gross domestic product, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. That’s the smallest shortfall since 2001-02, when Tony Blair was prime minister.

The deficit has fallen from a towering 9.9 percent of GDP in the aftermath of the financial crisis and Britain is now only borrowing to fund its investment needs. But the squeeze has come at a cost, slashing local-authority budgets and entailing on a brutal pay clampdown for millions of public-sector workers.

Austerity fatigue cost the ruling Conservative Party its parliamentary majority in 2017. Hammond has pledged a major cash boost for the health service and says an end to austerity is in sight. However, just how far he can go remains unclear, with Brexit uncertainty continuing to obscure the economic outlook.

The deficit last year was slightly above the 22.8 billion pounds forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility in March but well down on 2017-18, when the shortfall was 41.8 billion pounds.

Revenue Growth

Driving the improvement was strong revenue growth. Income-tax receipts rose 7 percent, the biggest gain since 2007-08, aided by buoyant earnings growth at the top of the pay ladder. VAT climbed 5.6 percent, the most since 2011-12. The government also spent 7 billion pounds less on debt costs.

March alone posted a deficit of 1.7 billion pounds, as higher departmental spending and capital investment pushed up overall expenditure by 5.7 percent. Revenue grew 5 percent. Income tax surged 6.4 percent, possibly reflecting the impact of bonus payments.

The central government net cash requirement, which helps determine the quantity of bond sales, totaled 37.3 billion pounds last year, higher than the 34 billion pounds expected by the OBR. Planned U.K. gilt sales for 2019-20 will now be 3.7 billion pounds higher than previously forecast, the Debt Management Office announced on Wednesday. That will bring total issuance for the period to 117.8 billion pounds.

Hammond has a healthy margin built into his fiscal projections, money he has pledged to release to departments this year if Britain avoids a no-deal departure from the European Union. A disruptive Brexit could significantly reduce his room for maneuver.

