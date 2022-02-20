(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. is bracing for another bout of severe weather that could complicate efforts to recover from one of the strongest storms in years.

Storm Franklin is set to reach the U.K. on Sunday evening, bringing high winds, just two days after Storm Eunice wreaked havoc across Europe, according to the Met Office. While gust speeds from Franklin are expected to be lower than for Eunice “damage to buildings is possible, and there’s likely travel disruption,” Britain’s national weather service said on its website on Sunday.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind speeds in Northern Ireland, where gusts could surpass 80 miles (129 kilometers) per hour in exposed coastal areas. Eunice, as it’s called in the U.K., left hundreds of thousands of homes without electricity and caused significant disruption travel disruption.

Over 1.3 million homes have had power supplies restored over the weekend, Kwasi Kwarteng, Britain’s secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy of the U.K. said on Sunday.

About U.K. 27,955 properties remain without power, according to energy supplier Western Power Distribution Plc. A further 27,570 customers in London, southern and eastern England have also affected, according to U.K. Power Networks.

