(Bloomberg) -- Britain recorded the largest budget deficit in peacetime history in the fiscal year that ended in March, albeit a smaller one than had been expected.

A 28 billion-pound ($39 billion) budget deficit in March took the shortfall for 2020-21 as a whole to 303.1 billion pounds, the equivalent of 14.5 percent of gross domestic product, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

Lower-than-forecast borrowing would allow the U.K. scale back planned sales of government bonds in the current fiscal year when the Debt Management Office revises its financing remit later Friday.

While the full-year figure is below the 327.4 billion pounds predicted by the Office for Budget Responsibility last month, the undershoot can barely disguise the enormous task facing Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to repair Britain’s coronavirus-battered public finances.

In his budget on March 3, Sunak hit companies with the biggest tax hike since the early 1990s to help pay the bill for supporting businesses and workers through the crisis. However, economists say more may be needed if he wants to balance the books, given the pressures to boost pay and public services following the worst economic slump in three centuries.

The deficit last year was easily the largest since World War II and dwarfed the 157.7 billion pounds at the height of the financial crisis in 2009-10. Debt at the end of March stood at 2.14 trillion pounds, close to 100 percent of economic output for the first time since the early 1960s.

Borrowing in the current fiscal year is still forecast to total well over 200 billion pounds, four times the deficit in the year before the pandemic struck. The DMO announced after Sunak’s budget that it planned to issue 295.9 billion pounds of gilts following sales of 485.5 billion pounds in 2020-21.

