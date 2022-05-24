(Bloomberg) --

The UK government borrowed less than officials forecast in the first month of the fiscal year but risks to the public finances are mounting as a possible bout of stagflation looms.

The budget deficit totaled £18.6 billion ($23.4 billion)in April, government statistics published Tuesday show, just below the £19.1 billion forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility in March.

The deficit has fallen sharply since the height of the pandemic, when borrowing hit a postwar high, but soaring inflation and the growing risk of recession are casting a shadow over the outlook for the current fiscal year.

The figures for April were affected by a series of tax changes. They include a rise in payroll taxes, a cut in fuel duty, an increase in value-added tax on the hospitality industry and a council tax rebate to help households with rising energy bills.

Government receipts in total rose by almost 17% from a year earlier to £70.2 billion in April, boosted by a strong labor market and the impact of tax increases. Spending fell 4.1%, reflecting the phasing out of pandemic-era support programs such as furlough and reduced spending on Covid vaccinations and testing. The overall budget deficit was little more than half the level a year earlier.

While debt costs in April were lower than the OBR forecast at £4.4 billion, they are expected to rise sharply over the course of the year. That’s because around a quarter of all government bonds is tied to the retail prices index, which hit a 40-year high of 11.1% in April.

Tax revenue would be hit if the economy falls into recession, and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is under pressure to increase spending to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis.

“While we are doing what we can to help families deal with rising prices, inflation is also pushing up our spending on debt interest -- which is expected to reach £83 billion this year,” Sunak said in a statement following the figures. “We must take a balanced and responsible approach to support people now, while also not burdening future generations.”

Borrowing for the fiscal year that ended in March was revised down by £7.2 billion to £144.6 billion That’s still well above the $128 billion that was forecast by the OBR, though the figure is likely to fall further as new spending data come in.

