U.K. Budget, Yellen Backs Powell, U.S.-China Talks: Eco Day
Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.
New Zealand central bank Governor Adrian Orr said climate change could lead to a prolonged period of faster inflation that requires a monetary policy response.
China’s economy is showing signs of a further slowdown with car and housing sales dropping again this month even as exports continue their strong performance and the government seeks to allay concerns over growth.
Further signs of stress emerged in China’s indebted real estate sector after Modern Land China Co. missed payment on a dollar bond, ahead of a test later this week for China Evergrande Group on an overdue coupon.
Modern Land China Co. has become the latest Chinese builder to miss payment on a dollar bond, in a further sign of stress in the nation's indebted real estate sector.
