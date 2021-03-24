UNSPECIFIED: In this illustration taken on May 30, 2019 a selection of plastics is displayed that were found, on May 26, 2019, within a few metres on Mothecombe Beach at the mouth of the Erme Estuary in South Devon. At a glance Mothecombe, appears a spotless white sandy beach, but looking closely reveals a plethora of degraded micro plastic detritus woven into and buried beneath the seaweed, an important feeding ground for wading birds. Indistinguishable pieces of plastic, tin cans, fishing wires, hooks, and fragments of clothing materials were all found. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), at current rates of pollution, there will likely be more plastic in the sea than fish by 2050. In December 2017 Britain joined the other 193 UN countries and signed up to a resolution to help eliminate marine litter and microplastics in the sea. It is estimated that about eight million metric tons of plastic find their way into the world's oceans every year, and that between 1.15 million to 2.41 million tonnes of plastic are entering the ocean each year from rivers. Once in the Ocean plastic can take hundreds of years to degrade, all the while breaking down into smaller and smaller 'microplastics,' which can be consumed by marine animals, and find their way into the human food chain. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
(Bloomberg) -- The first commercial scale plant to recycle all types of plastic using high pressure steam in the U.K. began construction.
The plant in the northeast of England will cost 30 million pounds ($41 million) to build and ultimately process 80,000 metric tons a year of plastic waste after its starts operating by the end of 2022, according to a statement from Mura Technologies.
Globally, around 350 million tons of plastic is produced every year, estimated to rise to 600 million tons over the next 20 years, with only 14% of this collected for recycling, according to the Ellen McArthur Foundation. Global plastic production is estimated to produce 390 million tons of carbon dioxide annually.
Mura Technologies will employ its own HydroPRS supercritical steam -- where water is heated and pressurized to such a point, its properties become gas and a liquid at the same time.
The system can convert plastics into the oils and chemicals they were made from in about 25 minutes, the company said. This product can then be used to create new plastics with no limit to the number of times it can be recycled, compared to only once or twice for most recycled objects currently.
