(Bloomberg) -- British transport operator National Express Group Plc is exploring a potential takeover of rival Stagecoach Group Plc, according to people familiar with the matter.

National Express has been discussing a potential acquisition of Perth, Scotland-based Stagecoach, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Shares of Stagecoach have risen 87% in London trading over the past 12 months, giving it a market value of about 375 million pounds ($511 million).

Stagecoach has a fleet of over 8,000 buses and coaches serving more than 100 towns and cities in the U.K., according to its website. It runs city bus operations in markets including London, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle and Sheffield, and operates the low-cost intercity Megabus service, the website shows.

The company’s co-founders, Scottish businessman Brian Souter and his sister Ann Gloag, still have holdings in Stagecoach but pared their stakes earlier this year. Stagecoach exited the U.K. franchised rail market in 2019 after being disqualified from bidding for three concessions, including the prestigious West Coast route it had operated with Virgin Trains.

A combination with National Express, which has a market value of 1.4 billion pounds, could help the companies reduce costs by sharing bus depots and routes as well as administrative functions, the people said. This could free up money for much-needed investments to make the fleet more environmentally friendly.

Long-Haul Services

London-listed National Express appointed former FedEx Corp. executive Ignacio Garat as group chief executive officer last year. The company is the biggest operator of long-haul coach services in the U.K. as well as the second-biggest school bus operator in the U.S., according to its annual report. The company’s bus division is the market leader in England’s West Midlands region.

Shares of National Express have gained 86% over the past 12 months. Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a deal, according to the people. Representatives for National Express and Stagecoach declined to comment.

Stagecoach at the end of June reported full-year sales and profit that beat estimates, helped by the easing of Covid restrictions and a rebound in traffic. The company is targeting a zero emissions U.K. bus fleet by 2035 and forecast a “positive outlook” for the bus, coach and tram services amid efforts to tackle climate change and support an economic recovery, it said at the time.

Any tie-up would mark the latest round of dealmaking in the bus industry. FirstGroup Plc agreed earlier this year to sell its U.S. school bus business for $4.6 billion sale to Swedish investment firm EQT AB amid pressure for the U.K. transport group to realize the value of its global assets.

National Express has recently been in acquisition mode, agreeing in June to buy Spanish bus group Transportes Rober in a 13 million-euro ($15 million) deal.

