Capital spending has borne the brunt of Brexit uncertainty over the past 3-1/2 years, according to Bloomberg Economics. While companies in other Group of Seven economies have taken advantage of low borrowing costs, as well as strong global demand and high rates of return, U.K. firms have been paralyzed by concern of a no-deal Brexit. Recent events suggest the risk of crashing out of the EU in the near term is low, though there’s still little clarity about the U.K.’s future trading relationship with the bloc.

