(Bloomberg) -- The British government is figuring out how to change the rules on self-isolation as a surge in alerts from the country’s Covid-19 app disrupts businesses by forcing workers across the economy to stay at home.

More than half a million people were contacted -- or “pinged” -- in the week through July 7, according to the National Health Service. That’s the most since the latest data series began in January. It means recipients are advised to self-isolate for up to 10 days because they’ve been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

“The government is looking at this very carefully, recognizing the significant impact this is having on businesses,” government minister Lucy Frazer told Sky News on Friday morning.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is preparing to lift just about all coronavirus restrictions for England on July 19 in a grand reopening of the economy. But a soaring infection rate has taken off much of the gloss, and now employers are complaining too many staff are unable to come into offices, factories and hospitality venues because they are advised to isolate regardless of their vaccination status.

As many as 900 workers at carmaker Nissan’s plant in Sunderland are absent, and that Rolls Royce has also been hit by a surge in “pings,” the BBC reported on Thursday. The latest industry to be hit is meat processing.

“It’s clear the test-and-trace system needs an overhaul, with over two-thirds of the adult population now fully jabbed,” Confederation of British Industry President Karan Bilimoria said in a statement. “As more businesses prepare to open their doors on Monday, staff shortages are being felt acutely across all sectors and in all areas of business particularly, hospitality and leisure.”

That was echoed by Stephen Phipson, Chief Executive Officer of the Make UK manufacturing lobby. He said the issue has “escalated significantly” over the past week, also hitting the export of goods. Bilimoria and Phipson urged the government to bring forward its plan to relax isolation rules for fully vaccinated people on Aug. 16.

Rampant Infections

NHS data show 520,194 people in England and 9,932 in Wales were contacted by the app in the week through July 7, a record for both nations. Figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that 89% of those who had contact with a Covid-19 positive person fully adhered to self isolation requirements in the week through July 3.

The problem is only likely to get worse, with coronavirus cases on the rise, fueled by the fast-spreading delta variant. More than 48,000 people tested positive on Thursday, and more than a quarter of a million people have done so over the past 7 days, an increase of a third on the previous week.

Despite that, Johnson is pushing ahead with the final stage of his roadmap to unlock the economy, arguing the country’s advanced vaccination program has weakened the link between infections and hospitalizations. Nightclubs will be allowed to open for the first time in 16 months, the limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings will be dropped, and it’ll no longer be compulsory to wear face coverings in shops and on trains.

But Frazer, the government’s solicitor general, said the country could get to a stage where it needs to look at restoring some restrctions. That would be a dramatic setback for Johnson, who has called Monday’s already-delayed reopening “irreversible.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has already said that from Aug. 16, those who have been fully vaccinated with two doses won’t need to self-isolate, and will instead be able to take Covid tests. Frazer suggested that could be extended to all people, regardless of vaccination status.

“In addition to the changes in mid-August, the government is also carrying out a number of pilots to see whether instead of isolating once you get pinged, you could take a test,” Frazer said.

The surge in notifications is the latest problem to beset the government’s test-and-trace program, which as well as the app includes contact tracers who call people who test positive, find out their close contacts, and then call those people to advise them to isolate.

A lack of capacity meant contact tracing was all but abandoned early in the pandemic, before being ramped up last fall.

Even after spending 13.5 billion pounds ($18.6 billion) of its 22.2 billion-pound budget in the fiscal year 2020-21, the program fell short of targets when coronavirus cases rose sharply in December. The app also took months to develop, with an initial home-grown version scrapped when it couldn’t be made to work effectively.

