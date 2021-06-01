(Bloomberg) -- U.K. business groups urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to push through with a planned easing of coronavirus restrictions on June 21 despite signs of a potential fresh wave of infections.

“A delay would push many businesses closer to the cliff edge of failure, meaning more job losses,” said Kate Nicholls, chief executive of U.K. Hospitality, which represents about 85,000 venues from pubs to restaurants.

Johnson is caught in a dilemma of whether to prioritize the economy and go ahead with a highly-anticipated easing later this month that would remove all social distancing restrictions and allow large events to happen at a time when scientists are increasingly worried about another surge of coronavirus cases.

Prevalence of the variant first detected in India -- named the Delta variant by the World Health Organization -- has now spread across the U.K. and has raised concern of whether a second summer will be lost to the pandemic. The U.K. is also hosting the Group of Seven and climate summits this year.

On May 17, indoor hospitality and entertainment sites, such as cinemas, theaters and museums re-opened -- yet with legal restrictions on capacity. Those limits mean it’s been unprofitable for some businesses to return.

“It would be devastating to snuff this glimmer of hope out,” said Craig Beaumont, head of external affairs at the Federation of Small Businesses. “The June cohort of businesses are those that have been closed throughout the crisis. They have no cash reserves and are excited to finally join other businesses.”

