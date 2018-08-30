(Bloomberg) -- European Union and U.K. authorities must agree on a political solution to the threat Brexit poses to trillions of dollars in derivatives and insurance contracts, according to one of the EU’s most senior banking supervisors.

Felix Hufeld, the president of Germany’s top financial regulator, BaFin, said the industry alone cannot solve the problem, in comments that appear to break with EU policymakers who have said they don’t see a need for urgent government action.

“It is almost impossible to fix that problem exclusively just by one side of the stakeholders involved -- let it be the industry itself or individual supervisors,” Hufeld said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Thursday. “I’d rather prefer a regulatory or legislative solution to fix the problem.”

Hufeld said the issue is “one of the major challenges” and that “there should be a solution on the political level” to provide security.

The Bank of England has repeatedly emphasized that the problem of “contract continuity” can’t be solved by the private sector. The BOE has said as much as 96 trillion pounds ($125 trillion) of derivatives contracts are at risk. Derivatives are complex products that derive their value from underlying assets.

