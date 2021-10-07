(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. ended a probe into British Airways and Ryanair Holdings Plc over their refusal to reimburse customers who were barred from flying because of pandemic travel rules.

The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement Thursday that it decided not to move forward because the law wasn’t clear enough for it to be certain it would secure refunds.

The probe was launched in June to determine whether the airlines broke consumer laws by failing to offer customers refunds when Covid-19 rules made it illegal for them to fly. BA, a unit of IAG SA, offered customers vouchers or rebooking, while discounter Ryanair offered rebooking, the CMA said.

“We strongly believe people who are legally prevented from taking flights due to lockdown laws should be offered a full refund,” CMA Chief Executive Officer Andrea Coscelli said in a statement. However, “we have concluded that the length of time that would be required to take this case through the courts, and the uncertain outcome, can no longer justify the further expense of public money.”

The probe was part of an ongoing review of how holiday refunds have been handled during the pandemic. Some carriers kept operating even when lockdown rules in the U.K. or abroad made it impossible for people to fly legally.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.