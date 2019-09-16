(Bloomberg) -- The European Union should urgently reconsider its plan to prohibit some trading in London if a no-deal Brexit occurs next month, according to the U.K.’s top market watchdog.

Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, said that if Britain reciprocated the EU’s current stance, liquidity in a large number of European shares would be affected. Bailey called for additional talks with the EU to resolve the long-running dispute over shares currently traded in both London and the EU, which has the potential to rupture equity markets across the continent.

“Our preference would be to emphasize open markets, free trade, and the principle of best execution being achieved by markets not by regulators, where we can,” Bailey said in prepared remarks published Monday.

Bailey’s speech at Bloomberg’s London office came with Brexit negotiations at an impasse, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson sticks to his pledge that Britain will leave the EU “do or die” on Oct. 31 despite widespread opposition in the U.K. parliament. The lingering possibility of a chaotic divorce has led financial regulators in recent weeks to step up contingency plans to limit disruption in markets and ensure banking, investment and trading continues between the U.K. and EU.

While regulators say the biggest threats to finance are contained, headaches remain for 16 trillion pounds ($19.9 trillion) in uncleared derivatives contracts, cross-border access for stock exchanges and the exchange of data between firms in the EU and U.K. Bailey said more work was needed on plans for all these issues.

“At the FCA, we will take a pragmatic approach to issues as they arise. We will use forbearance generously but appropriately, to maintain market integrity and protect consumers and market uses,” he said.

The FCA, Bank of England and European authorities have all redoubled their efforts to encourage financial firms to make sure their own plans are in order. Just last week, the FCA warned firms against complacency and encouraged companies to seek any temporary permissions needed as soon as possible.

After the original March deadline for Brexit was delayed, financial firms slowed their preparations and refrained from moving assets and staff to new hubs in the EU from London. “Brexit fatigue” took hold of finance, European regulators said in a report last week that warned the industry against complacency about the no-deal possibility.

To contact the reporter on this story: Silla Brush in London at sbrush@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ambereen Choudhury at achoudhury@bloomberg.net, Marion Dakers, James Hertling

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.