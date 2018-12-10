(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. can unilaterally reverse the Brexit process, the European Union’s top court said in a landmark ruling that will fuel the campaign to thwart the divorce.

The ruling from EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg comes as U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May must decide whether to put her Brexit deal to a vote in Parliament this week and risk a humiliating defeat that could plunge the U.K. into unprecedented political chaos.

“The U.K. is free to revoke unilaterally the notification of its intention to withdraw from the EU,” according to the ruling by a 25-judge panel. The decision can’t be appealed.

The case is: C-621/18, Wightman and Others.

