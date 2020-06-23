(Bloomberg) --

Cancer Research UK may have to cut its research funding for potential treatments of the disease by 150 million pounds ($187 million) a year after the pandemic reduced its income.

The charity, which covers half the cost of cancer research in the country, is asking the government to help provide funding so that analysis of the disease can continue. If the cuts go ahead, the firm would have to cancel new projects, including new clinical trials, and possibly close some research centers.

“Without a way to bridge this funding gap, we will have to make radical decisions about cutting lifesaving research, which will severely impact our vision of seeing three in four people survive their cancer within the next 20 years,” Cancer Research UK Chief Executive Michelle Mitchell said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Association of Medical Research Charities, which represents more than 150 medical research charities, is also asking the government to help with the funding gap.

