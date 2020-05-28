(Bloomberg) -- Automakers in the U.K. produced the fewest number of vehicles in any month since the World War II era in April after the coronavirus pandemic led to lockdowns that shuttered factories.

Production fell 99.7% to a measly 197 cars for the month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said Friday in a statement. A number of factories stopped vehicle output altogether in April and instead began churning out personal protective equipment including face shields, visors and medical gowns, the SMMT said.

The industry group said annual U.K. car production could fall below the 999,460 vehicles made in 2009 during the last recession, and a third less than previously forecast for 2020. Lost output due to the closures and a slow restart because of social distancing measures in factories is expected to cost the sector as much as 12.5 billion pounds ($15.4 billion), the SMMT said.

Britain’s car industry is spluttering back to life from a virtual standstill brought about by the coronavirus. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc and Jaguar Land Rover have resumed production at some of their U.K. plants this month. Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. plan to reopen factories in early June. In April, the U.K. saw just 4,231 cars sold, the lowest since just after the second world war.

