U.K. Car Sales Fall Most in Five Months as Lockdown Hits Dealers

(Bloomberg) -- Carmakers registered their lowest November sales in the U.K. since 2008 as another lockdown forced dealers shut again.

Registrations slid about 25% from a year ago, according to preliminary data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. That’s the steepest decline since a 35% plunge in June.

England imposed a four-week lockdown that shuttered all non-essential stores after soaring infection rates risked overwhelming the health-care system. Other regions of the U.K., including Wales and Scotland, imposed similar measures.

The U.K.’s auto industry is reeling as the country prepares to exit the European Union. Negotiators have been unable to reach a deal to avert the levying of tariffs on vehicles and parts. Car sales have declined about 30% in the first 11 months, the SMMT said. Final registration data will be released later Friday morning.

