U.K. new car registrations saw their weakest September since 1998 as manufacturing constraints caused by a shortage of computer chips that decimated factory output.

Carmakers sold about 214,000 units last month, 35% lower than the same month a year earlier when Covid-19 restrictions were just beginning to ease, according to preliminary data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. At the same time, September was the best ever month for electric-vehicle sales, highlighting the different speeds of the car market as the country gets set to ban fossil fuel powered cars by 2030.

The U.K. isn’t alone. New car sales plunged across Europe, from Turkey to Italy as carmakers contend with the worst supply crisis for the industry in decades. Volkswagen AG said Monday it had an order backlog worth about 130,000 Golf cars and over 110,000 Tiguan SUVs as the chip shortage hobbles production.

The SMMT will release final registration data later Tuesday.

