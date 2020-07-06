(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s car industry showed signs of improvement in June, spurred by the reopening of showrooms from lockdown measures designed to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

Registrations last month totaled about 145,000 vehicles, a drop of about one-third, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said in a preliminary statement. Year to date, the tally is still 50% down, it added.

After closing mid-March, dealerships in England began reopening in June, while factories owned by the likes of Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. have gradually resumed production with social-distancing measures in place.

The SMMT is scheduled to release more details later Monday morning. Showrooms in Wales and Scotland opened up later in June.

