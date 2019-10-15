(Bloomberg) -- U.K. carmakers, reeling from Brexit preparation costs exceeding 500 million pounds ($628 million), made a last-ditch call to the government to strike a deal with the European Union to safeguard the future of the industry.

Crashing out of the EU would threaten jobs and the sector’s long-term survival, the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders said in a statement on Tuesday. Ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline, one-third of U.K. automotive companies are cutting jobs and 77% have seen a negative impact on business in the run up to Brexit, according to the lobby group.

Brexit is threatening what had been a renaissance in carmaking in the U.K., as foreign investment in plants helped offset the takeover or closure of some longstanding British car brands over the decades. Last week, Nissan Motor Co. issued its starkest warning yet against a no-deal scenario, saying any tariffs on auto exports to the EU are likely to render its U.K. operations unviable. The previous estimate, in June, for the cost of preparing to leave was about 330 million pounds, an SMMT spokesman said.

“As the Brexit clock ticks ever closer to midnight, this survey reveals the bleak future that awaits this vital sector in the event of ‘no deal’,” said Mike Hawes, SMMT’s chief executive officer in the statement. “Damage has already been done.”

Export tariffs would make locally built autos uncompetitive when sold in mainland Europe, and customs checks and red tape would disrupt ultra-efficient, just-in-time supply lines, carmakers say. Margins are already wafer thin and many manufacturers will not survive the application of tariffs, SMMT said, adding that the cost of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit would be 50,000 pounds a minute.

To contact the reporter on this story: Siddharth Philip in London at sphilip3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Andrew Noël, Tara Patel

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.