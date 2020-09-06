(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. reported 2,988 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, a 64% jump from the previous day and the highest level since May 22.

The surge comes as children return to school and the government has started a campaign to get workers back to their offices, especially in city centers, to help the economy recover.

The total now stands at 347,152 cases. Two more people died after testing positive, bringing the number of fatalities linked to the virus to 41,551.

Before Sunday, the U.K. had reported an average of about 1,600 new cases in the past week. The number of new cases has tended to dip on weekends when reporting is more limited.

The jump in cases pales compared with the spread in France, which reported more than 7,000 new infections Sunday, and almost 25,000 cases in the past three days.

