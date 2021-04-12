(Bloomberg) -- U.K. business leaders expect the bulk of their employees to be back in the workplace by the third quarter, according to a survey of chief financial officers conducted by Deloitte. Almost half see staff returning in the three months through September, although 5% don’t anticipate they will ever come back. Under current Covid-19 restrictions, everyone who can work from home should do so, with the guidance expected to remain in place until at least June.

