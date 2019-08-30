(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid angrily confronted Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the sacking of one of his top aides, according to a person familiar with the discussion.

Javid was furious he hadn’t been consulted -- or even informed -- before Sonia Khan, his media adviser, was sacked. She was escorted out of 10 Downing Street on Aug. 29. As a political appointee, Khan was technically an employee of the prime minister.

The adviser was fired during a meeting with Dominic Cummings, the prime minister’s chief adviser. She was accused of lying about being in contact with former colleagues who are close to Philip Hammond. The ex-finance minister has vowed to do everything in his power to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

The firing is a reflection of the control that Cummings is trying to exercise over Johnson’s administration, and Javid’s response reflects the frustration that has generated elsewhere in government. There’s a long history in British politics of elected politicians clashing with unelected advisers, leading to a saying that political advisers are like poisoners -- they’re either successful or they’re famous.

Critical Juncture

It’s the first public rift between Javid and Johnson, less than two months after they took over their respective roles. Earlier this week, the Chancellor’s first major speech was abruptly cancelled less than 24 hours before it was due to take place to make way for the announcement from Johnson that he was suspending Parliament.

With two months to go until Britain is due to leave the European Union, and sections of his Conservative Party already in revolt over his strategy, Johnson can ill afford a split within his government.

The relationship between prime minister and chancellor is the central one in most British governments. Margaret Thatcher’s battles with her chancellors helped to hasten her end. Tony Blair’s administration was torn apart by his fights with Gordon Brown, who had once been his closest political friend. Brown, in turn, clashed with his chancellor, Alistair Darling, over spending controls in the wake of the 2008 financial crash. A rare exception was the close alliance between David Cameron and George Osborne.

Since Johnson took office, there has been pressure from his team for big spending announcements. But the Treasury has managed to get a public commitment from Johnson that his government would keep debt falling each year.

Khan declined to comment. A government spokesman also declined to comment on staffing matters.

