(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said he’d increase the National Living Wage and lower the age at which people get it.

Speaking at the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Manchester, England, Javid said the National Living Wage would rise to 10.50 pounds ($12.93) an hour, up from 8.21 pounds currently.

He also said he’d bring down the age threshold for to cover all workers over the age of 21 from 25 currently.

“Over the next five years, we will make the U.K. the first major economy in the world to end low pay altogether,” according to the text of the speech released by the Conservative Party.

The National Living Wage was started in 2016 as a higher minimum wage rate for all employees over the age of 25. The mandatory pay floor is supposed to better reflect the cost of living than the minimum wage.

