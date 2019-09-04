(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid promised more money for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s priorities in a spending round seen as a precursor to an election.

In his first set piece since becoming finance minister, Javid announced the fastest increase in day-to-day spending in 15 years, with a review aimed at funding departments for the first year after Brexit. He was also reprimanded by Speaker John Bercow for focusing too much on the U.K.’s departure from the European Union rather than on spending plans.

Brexit Chancellor Fights to Be Heard Over Johnson’s Campaigning

The spending round sets departmental budgets for the fiscal year 2020 to 2021. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already committed billions of pounds for health, police and schools.

But Javid stressed fiscal discipline will remain. “We will live within our means and growth will come from every corner,” he said.

The spending commitments come without new forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility, meaning Javid will have to wait until the Autumn Budget to discover whether he is on course to meet rules designed to keep the budget deficit and debt under control.

In March, the fiscal watchdog estimated the government had 15 billion pounds ($18 billion) of “headroom” to increase borrowing before reaching the maximum deficit permitted, set at 2% of gross domestic product in 2020-21. A supplementary rule requires government debt to be falling as a share of GDP in the same year, and Johnson has vowed to keep bringing down the debt burden in coming years.

However, his room for maneuver has almost certainly shrunk, with the economy on the brink of recession and government spending rising much more quickly than predicted in the spring. Crashing out of the EU without a deal would push the deficit well above target, possibly forcing the government to turn off the spending taps again.

--With assistance from Andrew Atkinson.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jessica Shankleman in London at jshankleman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tim Ross at tross54@bloomberg.net, Brian Swint, Fergal O'Brien

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.