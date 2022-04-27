(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has been cleared in an investigation into whether he appropriately declared his financial interests, including his wife’s status as a non-domicile tax resident and his past ownership of a U.S. green card.

“The requirements of the ministerial code have been adhered to by the Chancellor,” the independent adviser on ministers’ interests, Christopher Geidt, said in a statement on Wednesday. “He has been assiduous in meeting his obligations and in engaging with this investigation.”

Sunak had referred himself to Geidt after the controversial revelations of his wife’s tax status, which meant she didn’t pay U.K. taxes on her overseas income, and his previous possession of a green card. The furore contributed to a significant decline in Sunak’s personal popularity ratings, having formerly been the front-runner to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Geidt’s probe ruled that no conflicts of interest had emerged during Sunak’s time as a minister. His millionaire wife, Akshata Murty, has since said she will pay U.K. tax on her overseas income but will retain her non-dom status.

