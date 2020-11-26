(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak faces an inevitable fiscal reckoning in coming years if he is serious about repairing the U.K.’s battered public finances, according to economists.

Sunak will need to raise taxes or cut spending by another 27 billion pounds ($36 billion) just to meet the “loosest” definition of balancing the books -- matching day-to-day spending and revenue within five years, the government’s fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, warned Wednesday.

That could rise to more than 40 billion pounds if another fiscal rule is applied, while failing to secure a Brexit trade deal with the European Union would make things worse.

Those numbers spell trouble for the chancellor, who is facing a backlash for spending cuts announced yesterday that only amounted to a saving of around 10 billion pounds. That’s a drop in the ocean compared with the forecast 394 billion pounds of borrowing this fiscal year, a peacetime record.

In a series of interviews on Thursday, Sunak declined to be drawn on future tax hikes, only indicating the need to strengthen public finances in the future. The Resolution Foundation said the scale of spending cuts over the last decade means the burden is now almost certain to fall on taxation.

“While the priority now is to support the economy, the permanent damage to the public finances mean taxes will rise in future,” said Torsten Bell, chief executive of the London-based think tank. “But which taxes those will be, like which Brexit we can expect, are questions the chancellor left for another day.”

Any tightening risks heaping more pain on households already struggling during the pandemic. The crisis is on track to reduce average pay packets by 1,200 pounds a year by 2025 compared to pre-pandemic forecasts and prolong Britain’s 15-year squeeze on household incomes, according to the Resolution Foundation.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.