U.K. Charges Two Russians Over Attempted Murder of Former Spy

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. charged two Russian nationals over the attempted murder of a former spy and the use of a Novichok nerve agent on British soil, a move that will further sour already tense relations with the Kremlin.

Police named Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov as the aliases of the two key suspects in the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English town of Salisbury in March. U.K. and European arrest warrants have been issued for the pair, though Britain will not seek extradition of the pair as Russia’s constitution forbids it.

Prime Minister Theresa May is scheduled to address Parliament on the issue later on Wednesday.

Relations between the U.K. and Russia, already frosty, were plunged into crisis over the incident, and Britain persuaded allies around the world to conduct coordinated expulsions of more than 150 Russian diplomats, prompting tit-for-tat retaliation from Moscow.

Prosecutors said the men used a counterfeit Nina Ricci perfume bottle to transport the weapons-grade poison.

