The U.K. government’s top medical adviser held a special meeting for politicians from northern England and the Midlands to stress the sharp rise in coronavirus cases, ahead of tougher new rules expected to be imposed next week.

Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, was joined by health minister Edward Argar in the virtual meeting for more than 100 members of Parliament on Thursday from across the parties, two people familiar with matter said.

They showed a series of slides setting out the rise in hospitalizations, particularly in the northwest and northeast of England, and pointed to unpublished data showing how pubs and restaurants are driving the infection rate.

Boris Johnson’s team is preparing to announce new restrictions on the worst-hit parts of the country from Monday, potentially including the closing of restaurants and bars.

Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, said on Thursday the government is keeping virus data under “very close review.” The meeting with Whitty was an opportunity for the government to persuade its own Conservative MPs to back the measures in Parliament, amid mounting dissent over Johnson’s coronavirus strategy.

