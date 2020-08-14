(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.

The U.K. government’s plan to get people back to work to fuel the economic recovery is under threat from a rising childcare problem

Europe’s east can find some consolation despite the unprecedented economic damage wrought by Covid-19

Europe’s initial reaction to the U.S.’s latest tariff move in the Airbus dispute is a mix of disappointment and mild relief that it wasn’t much worse

South Africa’s moribund economy is dealing a hammer blow to the country’s banks, which are facing profit declines of as much as 85%

Bloomberg Economics’ GDP tracker suggests global growth picked up further in July. Most economies appear to have gained from the relaxation of containment measures, says Dan Hanson

China’s economic recovery continued in July with industrial growth remaining steady, even as weak retail sales undercut the rebound

Japan’s pandemic-hit economy shrank last quarter by the most in records going back to 1955, official data is set to show, with a resurgence of the virus threatening to slow a fragile recovery

Malaysia’s economy contracted by the most since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago, with the central bank downgrading its outlook for this year sharply

The Federal Reserve is conducting experiments with a hypothetical digital dollar for research purposes, though it hasn’t yet committed to issuance that would require a formal policy process involving the government and other stakeholders, Governor Lael Brainard said Thursday

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.