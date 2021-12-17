(Bloomberg) -- Simon Case, the civil servant spearheading the investigation into whether the prime minister’s office hosted lockdown-breaking parties last year, has stepped back from the role following reports that he hosted a similar event at the time.

In a statement late Friday, Downing Street said Case had recused himself from the process to “ensure the ongoing investigation retains public confidence.” Sue Gray, a senior civil servant at the government’s housing department, will now lead the inquiry.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson requested investigations of three alleged events in Downing Street when the country was under strict lockdown restrictions in the run-up to Christmas last year: a reported leaving event for an aide on Nov. 27; a confirmed gathering at the Department for Education on Dec. 10, and a party in No. 10 on Dec. 18.

Pandemic rules in place at the time stated: “Although there are exemptions for work purposes, you must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity.”

Case’s resignation represents another embarrassment for Johnson’s government, a day after voters in a rural constituency handed his Conservative party a resounding defeat in a special election in what was effectively a verdict on weeks of turmoil within Downing Street.

Johnson has said he didn’t break any rules regarding the social gatherings. When establishing the inquiry, he said the government would comply with any necessary police investigation.

