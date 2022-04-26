(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. failed to prevent “eye-watering” levels of fraud in its pandemic business loans program and has an unacceptable lack of plans to recover overdue debts, a panel of lawmakers said in a withering report.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has estimated that as much as 4.9 billion pounds ($6.2 billion) will be lost to fraud under its coronavirus Bounce Back Loan program. But Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday said the government “cannot just accept” the levels of unpaid debt outstanding.

Ministers are “using the speed and scale of its response to the pandemic as an excuse for complacent disregard for the cost to the taxpayer,” said Meg Hillier, the Labour Member of Parliament who chairs the PAC. The government “has no long-term plans to chase overdue debt and is not focused on lower-level fraudsters who may well just walk away with billions of taxpayers’ money,” she said.

The government said in a statement that it’s “continuing to crack down on Covid support scheme fraud and will not tolerate those who seek to defraud consumers and taxpayers.”

The report adds to pressure on U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration to minimize potential losses of taxpayers’ money on the coronavirus loans. About 10% of the 47 billion pounds lent out under the program is estimated to be lost to fraud, with overall losses -- including to borrowers who are unable to make repayments -- amounting to 17 billion pounds.

In March, the National Audit Office said the initiative was designed to lend quickly with limited verification and no credit checks on borrowers, which made it vulnerable to fraud. The opposition Labour Party, meanwhile, has slammed Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak for not doing enough to tackle the issue.

In February, Sunak told Parliament that the £4.9 billion of loans hadn’t been written off and the government would be going after it.

One of Sunak’s ministers resigned in January, saying the government hadn’t done enough to properly root out fraud. Theodore Agnew, a Treasury and Cabinet Office minister responsible for Whitehall efficiency, had told the House of Lords that the government’s oversight of the Bounce Back Loan program had been “nothing less than woeful”.

