The U.K. is “confident” it can avoid triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol, a senior minister said, as it seeks to change how trade is managed in the wake of Brexit.

While “it’s always possible that Article 16 may require to be invoked, we’re confident that we’ll be able to make progress without it,” U.K. minister Michael Gove told reporters at an online news conference.

Gove’s comments are among the most optimistic that the U.K. and EU can reach an accord that will resolve issues with the the agreement’s Northern Ireland protocol without invoking Article 16, which would effectively set aside parts of the agreement.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Maros Sefcovic is meeting U.K. Brexit Minister David Frost in Brussels on Friday to negotiate possible changes to how trade with Northern Ireland is handled.

