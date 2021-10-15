(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Conservative lawmaker David Amess has been stabbed at a constituency meeting, his office confirmed.

Amess, 69, has been a Tory MP since 1983. He represents the seat of Southend West in Essex. A spokesperson for his office did not have any further details on the attack or his condition.

Local media reports showed police and forensics attending the scene.

