27m ago
U.K. Conservative Lawmaker Amess Stabbed in Attack in Essex
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Conservative lawmaker David Amess has been stabbed at a constituency meeting, his office confirmed.
Amess, 69, has been a Tory MP since 1983. He represents the seat of Southend West in Essex. A spokesperson for his office did not have any further details on the attack or his condition.
Local media reports showed police and forensics attending the scene.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
