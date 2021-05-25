(Bloomberg) -- A Conservative Party lawmaker should be suspended for six weeks for breaching Parliament’s sexual misconduct policy, an independent panel said Wednesday, triggering criticism that the punishment was too lenient.

The report came after Rob Roberts, 41, was accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward a male staff member, all of which were declined. The complaint also said he had made “inappropriate comments of a sexual nature.”

In October, the lawmaker was found, on the balance of probabilities, to have engaged in sexual misconduct. Roberts’ appeal that the probe was “materially flawed” has now been dismissed, an independent panel said on Wednesday.

Sexual harassment in the workplace came to the fore in the aftermath of 2017 accusations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein and subsequently spread to everything from business and government around the globe. Members of the opposition Labour Party have called on Roberts to resign and he has already been stripped of the Tory party whip.

The recommended punishment can still be extended by the Speaker of the House, if they disagree with its pronouncements.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.