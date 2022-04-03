(Bloomberg) --

The U.K.’s governing Conservative Party suspended one of its members following allegations of misconduct.

David Warburton, who has been a member of parliament since 2015, is now subject to an investigation by the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme. The ICGS, which was established in the wake of the #MeToo movement to improve the way claims against lawmakers are handled, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Conservative Party expelled him from its parliamentary group in the House of Commons -- known as withdrawing the whip -- while it looks into what happened. The Sunday Times reported that Warburton was suspended after accusations of inappropriate behavior toward women and use of a controlled substance.

“The party has, I think, withdrawn the whip, and put this under the investigation, which needs to go through its process,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in an interview with Sky News on Sunday. “Obviously, any allegations like this need to be taken extremely carefully, but all the facts will need to be brought out as well.”

Warburton did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to his parliamentary office. He told the Telegraph newspaper that he hadn’t heard from the investigative body and has “enormous amounts of defense.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.