(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives have 36% support, ahead of Labour’s 28%, the Sunday Telegraph reported, citing the results of a survey by ORB International.

That was followed by the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats, with 14%, and Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party, with 12%.

The results indicate a narrowing advantage for the Conservatives before the Dec. 12 election, the Telegraph said, citing four polls in the previous two weeks in which the Tories’ lead was 13 to 16 percentage points.

ORB conducted the survey of 1,510 voters Wednesday and Thursday. The Sunday Telegraph didn’t indicate the margin of error.

