(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s Conservative Party’s lead over the opposition Labour Party narrowed this week as the campaign for the Dec. 12 general election picked up steam.

The ruling Conservatives had 41% support compared with 29% for Labour, according to Opinium’s poll issued Saturday for the Observer newspaper. The Tories were at 42% last week and Labour at 26%.

The Liberal Democrats were third, with 15%, followed by the Brexit Party at 6% and the Scottish National Party at 5%.

The online survey of 2,001 U.K. adults was carried out from Nov. 6 to 8.

There’s a 9-in-10 chance that the true value of a party’s support lies within 4 points of the estimates provided by the poll, and a 2-in-3 chance that they are within 2 points, according to Opinium.

To contact the reporter on this story: Madison Park in San Francisco at mpark197@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sebastian Tong at stong41@bloomberg.net, Steve Geimann

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.