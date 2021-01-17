U.K. Considering All Measures at Border to Curb Virus, Raab Says

(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. government is considering all possible measures to fight the potential spread of new variants of coronavirus, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, Raab said border checks would be strengthened and refused to rule out setting up quarantine hotels for those arriving in Britain.

He added that he hoped restrictions in the U.K. could begin to be eased by the “early spring,” as Covid-19 vaccinations are rolled out across the country.

England is in the second week of its third national lockdown and ministers have promised to offer shots to 15 million of the most vulnerable people by mid-February. Raab said the government couldn’t guarantee that everyone would get their second dose, though that was the government’s aim.

